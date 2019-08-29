Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.