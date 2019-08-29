Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 7,300 ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $87,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 115,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $10,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 409,278 shares of company stock worth $36,567,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,960. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 0.86.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

