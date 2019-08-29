Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 25,400 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

