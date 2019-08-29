Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,752. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other Etsy news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $319,363.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,589.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $2,046,791 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

