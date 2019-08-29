Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,100 IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 288.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 146,538 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 108,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,503 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $63,623,000 after buying an additional 97,645 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $8,477,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 211.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 74,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 277.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,619 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.18. 5,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,708. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

