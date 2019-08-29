Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 978,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $5,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 71,763 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 302.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 70,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.84. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.80 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.