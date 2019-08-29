Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 614 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $8,392,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 82,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.92. 46,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.19.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.