Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.42. 137,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,518,300 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

