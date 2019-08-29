Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the second quarter worth about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the second quarter worth about $88,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 172.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.10. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a twelve month low of $2,870.00 and a twelve month high of $3,650.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.83.

