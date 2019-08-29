Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $22.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,195.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,175.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,160.84. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $812.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

