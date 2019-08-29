Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,117,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,669,000 after purchasing an additional 182,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 3,856,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,457,203. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

