Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 82,749 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

