Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 22,767 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 1,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

