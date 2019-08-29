Saputo Inc. (SAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 13th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Shares of SAP traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$35.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
