Saputo Inc. (SAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 13th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$35.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.67.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

