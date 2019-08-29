SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €122.43 ($142.37).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP traded up €1.26 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €108.38 ($126.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,643,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a twelve month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a twelve month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion and a PE ratio of 41.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €111.04 and its 200-day moving average is €107.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.