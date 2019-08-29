Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s focus on streamlining operations and pursuing business development deals is encouraging. Sanofi’s Specialty Care segment, particularly, is on a strong footing with recent FDA approvals of new drugs Libtayo and Cablivi, and Dupixent for its second indication in asthma. Dupixent could prove to be an important growth driver. The performance of the Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare franchises has also improved of late. Sanofi’s R&D pipeline is strong and it has delivered important results with several positive data read-outs and the achievement of regulatory milestones this year. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of core products like Praluent. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.23. 20,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,126. Sanofi has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47,594.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after buying an additional 2,379,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 221.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,602,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after buying an additional 800,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $29,037,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 106.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 728,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after buying an additional 376,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

