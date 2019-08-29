Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) versus Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Head to Head Comparison

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.28 billion 3.19 $264.67 million $5.86 13.50 Two Harbors Investment $870.03 million 3.99 -$44.29 million $1.97 6.46

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 18.20% 63.53% 7.59% Two Harbors Investment -57.33% 13.49% 1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 1 4 0 2.50 Two Harbors Investment 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $89.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Two Harbors Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

