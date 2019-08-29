Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. Sells 2,293 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE R traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on R. TheStreet lowered Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ryder System by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 309,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

