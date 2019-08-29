Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,274. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,090 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,481,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.