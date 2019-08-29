Rupaya (RUPX) Trading Up 17% This Week

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Rupaya has a total market cap of $36,500.00 and $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,635.50 or 2.16966126 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022580 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

