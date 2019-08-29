RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

RPM International stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,687. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

