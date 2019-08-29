RPICoin (RPI) Reaches Market Cap of $1,838.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $1,838.00 and $7.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 59,273,938 coins and its circulating supply is 19,262,002 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.