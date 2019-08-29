Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.41. Royal Nickel shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 696,364 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $233.56 million and a P/E ratio of -13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

In other news, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,293,037.50.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

