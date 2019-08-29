Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $211,422.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $182,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,545 shares of company stock worth $16,900,305. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,656. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.10%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

