Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,827,600 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 3,512,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,733. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.28. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,174. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.