Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Up 2%

Rotork p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, 291 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

About Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

