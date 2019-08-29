Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 3500000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.07.

Riverfort Global Opportunities Company Profile (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

