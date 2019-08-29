Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Up 1.3%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.53, 33,464 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 738,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REI. Johnson Rice began coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million.

In related news, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,933.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,616.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,850.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 62,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

