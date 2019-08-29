Rialto (XRL) Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Rialto has a market cap of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00231082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01354079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022288 BTC.

About Rialto

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

