Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza Sells 203,198 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $15,587,318.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QSR opened at $77.55 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,854,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,691 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,368 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,671 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,698,000 after acquiring an additional 947,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

