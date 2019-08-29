Request Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Request has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $163,079.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, KuCoin, COSS and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.54 or 0.04920213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Bitbns, DDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Koinex, Binance, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, COSS, Radar Relay, WazirX, CoinPlace, Bancor Network and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

