Republic Protocol Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Republic Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $51.55 and $32.15. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Republic Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.77 or 0.04972211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol . Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $7.50, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Republic Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Republic Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.