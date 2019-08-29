REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.21 on October 1st

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REMYY. Bank of America cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

