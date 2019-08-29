Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

REGN traded up $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.64. 703,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.82. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $279.39 and a 12-month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,443,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after acquiring an additional 308,740 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,213,000 after acquiring an additional 149,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after acquiring an additional 129,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

