Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.04

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

