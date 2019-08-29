Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 279 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 17.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $3,327,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Workday by 6.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $320,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,792 shares of company stock worth $153,887,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.09 and a 200 day moving average of $199.60. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Workday’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

