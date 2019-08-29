Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,045 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,683,000 after acquiring an additional 214,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $516,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. 4,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,802. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,123 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

