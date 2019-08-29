Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

