Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Macerich were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,522,000 after buying an additional 137,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 120.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 12.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Macerich by 10.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Macerich by 8.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 14,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,320. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Steve Hash bought 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $495,883.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,899.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,924 shares of company stock worth $2,823,484 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

