Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $432,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,278,000 after buying an additional 408,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,560,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,701,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,901,000 after buying an additional 41,499 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after buying an additional 225,073 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $1,736,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,880.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,407 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

