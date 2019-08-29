Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 62.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,803. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock worth $697,947 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.