ReddCoin Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, YoBit, BiteBTC and Upbit. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $30.48 million and $94,912.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00845863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00237581 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003482 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24, C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit, Bisq, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

