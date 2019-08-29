Realty Income Corp to Issue Aug 19 Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) declared a aug 19 dividend on Monday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.12. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.