RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Update

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 852.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

RICK stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.14.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.