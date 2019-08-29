RBA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after buying an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $93,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,379 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,864.7% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 932,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,981,000 after acquiring an additional 913,442 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 544,218 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

GILD traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $63.87. 2,208,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

