RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,508,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $231.53. 149,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.03 and its 200-day moving average is $246.09. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.