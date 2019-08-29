RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,787 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,224 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after buying an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after buying an additional 625,681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,747 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 119,209 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $46.58. 186,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.