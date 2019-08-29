Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

In related news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $449,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares in the company, valued at $672,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,426 shares of company stock worth $3,362,848. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.39. 38,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,123. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

