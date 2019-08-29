Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8,554.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Western Union by 79.6% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 297.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $93,015.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,902.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,267 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 108,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.