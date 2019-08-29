Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,380,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,867,000 after acquiring an additional 117,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $390.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.50.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

